97 new coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh; total mounts to 2,742

97 new coronavirus cases reported in UP; tally at 2,742

PTI
PTI,
  • May 05 2020, 00:06 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 00:06 ist
People purchase liquor from a wine shop which was opened in accordance with the newly relaxed guidelines of COVID-19 lockdown, in Varanasi, Monday, May 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has increased to 2,742, with 97 people testing positive for the infection, officials said on Monday. 

There are 1,939 active cases in the state, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2,742 COVID-19 cases till now, he said, adding that of them 758 have recovered while 43 have died.

Coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state.

The highest 14 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by seven in Moradabad, six in Meerut, four in Kanpur, two in Firozabad and one each in Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shrawasti, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar and Lucknow.

He said 3,328 samples were sent for testing on Sunday and 4,021 samples in all were tested along with the previous ones.

He said 2,024 people have been kept in isolation, while 11,049 people are in quarantine.

Prasad also said tests were being conducted in 20 laboratories in the state. 

