97.62 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India, says Health Ministry

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 97.62 crore with more than 38 lakh jabs given on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.
The figures are based on the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said.
Cumulatively, 39,25,87,450 first doses and 11,01,73,456 second doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to data issued by the ministry.
The ministry further said that cumulatively, 69,45,87,576 first doses and 28,17,04,770 second doses have been administered in the country so far.
India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 97.62 crore on Saturday. A total of 38,27,173 doses have been administered till 7 pm, the ministry said.
The vaccination exercise, as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19, continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.
