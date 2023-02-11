97.64 lakh cases with Rs 7,077.84 cr settled in Lok Adalat

As many as 97.64 lakh cases including about 17.13 lakh pending ones with an approximate value of Rs 7,077.84 cr were settled on Saturday in the first Lok Adalat organised across the country.

The final settlement figures will rise, as data from far-flung areas of the country is still awaited. These settlements will not only ease the burden of the pending cases in courts but also control future litigation, said a statement issued by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

"In this Lok Adalat, cases involving compoundable offences, revenue cases and bank recovery cases, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes (except divorce cases), cheque bounce cases, labour disputes and other civil cases were taken up. A large number of recovery matters related to financial institutions, banks, government bodies and private service providers were also taken up as pre-litigation cases, and were settled," it said.

Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, executive chairman at NALSA, took the overview of the process and progress of Lok Adalat.

"Lok Adalats have not only proved to be an efficient substitute for redressal but have significantly helped in reducing the burden of the courts swiftly and in a very cost-efficient manner. Lok Adalats have greatly supplemented and complimented the legal system. The pursuit of justice has become more accessible with the increasing vitality of Lok Adalats, in conformity with thevision of NALSA," he said.

Justice Kaul stressed the need for quick and affordable access to justice to increase the institutional participation of the common man and gave necessary directions to NALSA for the future course of upcoming National Lok Adalats, which are now scheduled to be conducted pan India on May 13, September 9 and December 9, 2023.