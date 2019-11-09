A cautious day for social media group admins

Amid the government warning of stern action against social media users for spreading fake news ahead of the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya, several cautious WhatsApp group users were quick to regulate their content.

Many open WhatsApp group limited only the admin to send messages and many other social media group users restricted others to send messages.

There were also rumours.

A message was also circulated in social media claiming that all text messages and voice call from WhatsApp are being monitored by the government agencies as it was linked to the government server.

Even Uttar Pradesh police asked political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla and journalist Rana Ayyub to delete their posts on micro blogging site Twitter.

Though Poonawalla deleted his tweet, Rana Ayyub did not.

However Amethi Police, which first asked Rana Ayyub to delete the tweet, later themselves deleted their warning tweet.

The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police have set up separate units to monitor social media users.