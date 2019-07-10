A day in the trial of three-year-old Una Dalit flogging

On June 28, a little after 10 am, the compound of Veraval court starts brimming with litigants, lawyers and court staff. A group of elderly and youngsters, seated on cemented benches swarming with ants under the neem trees, are reading the local newspaper and discussing issues while trying to blow away the ants.

His eyes fixated on the vernacular newspaper, the eldest person in the group remarks, “what kind of cloth these women wear these days." The youngsters grin and get busy mashing the mixture of betel nuts and fine pieces of tobacco leaf, locally known as maava which they would chew eventually, on their palms.

About half-an-hour later, the group assembles outside the courtroom of special judge B L Choithani. It is hot and humid morning in this coastal town which is known for exporting fishes and hundreds of fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails where they end up catching fish in the deep sea.

Inside the courtroom, five persons are seated on the wooden benches meant for accused and an old man is standing in the witness box. He responds to each question asked by the prosecution by saying that he didn’t remember. This is a trial in a different case.

After nearly two hours of wait, the peon of the court calls out the names one by one. There are 25 of the them who stand up one by one and say "Hazir chiye" or present. About ten of the accused had not come and moved exemption pleas from appearance through their lawyers.

The judge asks the court masters to call out the names of four witnesses who were supposed to be examined but they haven't turned up. The angry judge summons a court officer and orders him to seek clarification from the police as to why the witnesses didn’t turn up and adjourn the hearing for next date.

On July 1, the special court orders day-to-day trial of this case from July 29 for three months, based on an application moved by the victims who had sought speedy trial.

This is the summary of a day's trial in Una Dalit flogging case of 2016 that had rocked the nation for its graphic video footage showing four Dalit youths tied to a car, with their torso stripped and being flogged in full public view.

The state government's promise of the speedy trial has remained on paper amid frequent cases of atrocity in the state where youths from scheduled caste are being killed or thrashed.

The court’s order of July 1, that granted day-to-day trial, describes the government’s apathy towards the case by saying that despite several attempts the local administration doesn’t implement the orders passed by the court. The order reveals that the sitting judge and his predecessor wrote to district police on their own and also through the principal district judge for providing security in the court on several occasions, but the administration has not responded yet.

“Courtroom remains packed with over 40 accused, victims and lawyers, yet no officer has been deployed for maintaining law and order. After issuing summons and process to witnesses for their deposition, the court is never certain whether they will appear or not on the scheduled dates,” the order mentions.

The order adds how this court is burdened with around 850 cases and is facing severe staff crunch. The court is loaded with special cases that include atrocities on scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, prevention of corruption act, right of persons with disability act among others.

Three years later

July 11 will mark the third year of Dalit flogging incident. On this day, a group of so-called Gau Rakshaks had caught four SC youths — Vashram Sarvaiya, Ashok and Bechar and Ramesh Sarvaiya— from their village in Mota Samadhiyala while they were skinning a dead cow, a profession that they inherited from generations.

The victims were tied to an SUV and were paraded while being flogged on the road with their shirts being torn off. The probe revealed the cow had been killed by an Asiatic lioness.

After two months of investigation, the state CID (crime) charge-sheeted 34 accused. Since then, the case has not progressed much. And so far, only 38 witnesses have been examined out of 300.