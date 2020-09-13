A different Parliament for monsoon session

Impromptu strategy sessions among opposition ranks to corner the government on legislative matters and ensuring presence of members for a quick vote will be a tough task as Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on Monday amid the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic.

The charm of Parliament session will be missing this time.

Impassioned speeches, sharp rebuttals and quick repartee have been the hallmark of Parliament debates, but with members spread across the chambers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and the visitors’ galleries, getting an appreciative nod from colleagues is also likely to be difficult.

For the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will meet in separate four-hour shifts unlike the simultaneous sittings in the pre-Covid era.

In both the Houses, first three rows of seats will be reserved for the Prime Minister, his council of ministers and leaders of parliamentary parties, while rest will be free seating to be decided by the respective parties.

The main Lok Sabha chamber, which can accommodate more than 550 members, will have seats earmarked for 257 members, while arrangements to seat 172 members have been made in visitors’ galleries of the Lower House. Sixty Lok Sabha members will be seated in the main Rajya Sabha chambers, while 51 members will have seats in the visitors’ galleries of the Upper House.

“Ensuring coordination among opposition ranks will be challenging in such a situation,” a Rajya Sabha member said. The task of the presiding officers is expected to be challenging as they will have to keep an eye on four different enclosures where members will be seated and ensure everyone gets an opportunity to speak in the House.

The customary all-party meeting convened by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and deliberations by opposition leaders on the eve of the Parliament session too have not happened.

“These are extraordinary times. Meetings take place in different ways. If the Prime Minister can meet Chief Ministers virtually, surely opposition parties can also meet virtually,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Only members of the parliament will be allowed in the parliament premises during the session. Personal assistants, secretaries and security personnel will not be allowed entry in Parliament, while ministers will be permitted to take one person to assist them.

The Central Hall of Parliament will be open only for MPs and entry for MLAs, MLCs and former MPs has been restricted. Members have also been asked not to get their family members to Parliament.