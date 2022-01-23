A ‘down to earth’ space scientist aims for the moon

Diving deep into his repertoire of technical and managerial skills, S Somanath had anchored the shaping of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III, India’s most powerful rocket launcher, for years.

Today, as Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), the ‘down to earth’ veteran rocket scientist will have to reshape it to launch India’s ambitious first manned space mission.

Hit by pandemic turbulence, Isro’s flagship Gaganyaan mission had lagged considerably in its race to meet the strict 2024 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Space scientists across platforms are convinced Somanath is just the right man for the job, and for a pretty good reason.

They had seen Somanath navigate the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) as its director, keeping himself constantly updated with the fast-changing developments in the field. His previous avatar as the director of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) prepared Somanath for the big challenges ahead.

“Over the last 10 to 15 years, he was being seen as a future Isro chairman owing to his qualities,” recollects former VSSC director M C Dathan.

Somanath is one person who was exposed to the different entities associated with the country’s space development, having headed multiple agencies linked to Isro.

As a team leader, Dathan recalls, Somanath gave due regard to every member, recognising their capabilities.

Thanks to his mastery over Launch Vehicle (LV) technologies, Somanath was tasked with leading a team to integrate the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) during its early phases. As Project Manager, he studied in depth the LV’s mechanics, pyro systems and satellite launch service management.

But the next space challenge produced his best effort: The Geostationary Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III, Isro’s powerhouse and its chosen platform to launch the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission.

This three-stage, heavy lift launch vehicle was his baby, says former Isro Chairman G Madhavan Nair.

Nair had spotted Somanath’s streak of innovation right after he joined VSSC in 1985. He recalls how Somanath showcased his technical acumen, standing apart from the rest of his batch. Joining the GSLV MkIII project in 2003, Somanath as its Project Director from 2010 to 2014, completed the overall vehicle, mission and structural designs before the final integration.

A senior colleague at VSSC attests to this, recalling Somanath’s leadership of the project as “exemplary”.

“He would always motivate the team, leading the project right from the beginning to the concept review and aerodynamic stages, a prelude to the module. He laid the foundation for multiple progressions that eventually led to the first flight of the LVM3-X/CARE mission, the first experimental suborbital flight of GSLV MkIII,” says the senior colleague.

Somanath, the VSSC official recalls, was also riveted to research and development.

“He had submitted over 400 R&D proposals, and that thrust on innovation was visible in his laying the foundation for building a reusable launch vehicle.”

He would go on to play a key role in three GSLV missions with indigenous cryogenic stages and 11 PSLV missions.

Beyond Gaganyaan, Somanath will see expectations soar as Isro toys with another attempt at lunar landing with a Chandrayaan-3 mission. Chandrayaan-2’s failure in September 2019 still haunts the organisation, but a third mission could inject fresh momentum.

Away from the limelight, Somanath had played a critical role in Chandrayaan-2, developing the throttleable engines for the lander component. His skill sets are seen as the right recipe for the space agency’s search for an all-new category of test rockets designed to test the crew module for the planned manned space flight.

That one of the space agency’s brightest stars was the B Tech topper of the Mechanical Engineering batch of 1985 in TKM Engineering College, Kollam, Kerala, comes as no surprise.

His college mates have recalled how despite his achievements, a sense of humility came naturally to him. But that never stopped him from dreaming big.

More academic laurels awaited Somanath at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, where he earned his Masters in Aerospace Engineering with a Gold Medal, following which he was set to join the VSSC in 1985. A stint with LPSC, projects on GSLV and PSLV and there was no looking back for the recipient of the Astronautical Society of India’s ‘Space Gold Medal’.

Cut to the present, and Somanath is eager to think beyond the milestones ahead. He had spelt it out on the day he was elevated: Open up India’s space sector to private players, enabling them to play roles in developing applications and even launching rockets.

“The space sector needs to be developed into a business economy by making it a space service sector. Isro has its limitations and hence the role of the private sector is important,” he had explained.

Having shepherded the powerful GSLV MkIII’s development and repeat launches, Somanath is aware that without innovation, Isro will find it tough to compete globally in the future. Design complexities of future engines would limit the growth potential of the space agency’s launch vehicle lift capacity.

The road ahead, as he sees it, is clear: Build satellites that are more compact, integrate advanced electronics and go beyond the 5-tonne load capacity.

