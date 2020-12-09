A festival to celebrate Mumbai and its heritage

At a time when the world is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai has come up with the unique idea of a treasure hunt and a heritage walk looking at the roofs and its decorations – albeit virtual – in India's commercial capital.

The Asiatic Society of Mumbai, which is over two centuries old, is one of the oldest institutions of the country.

The Mumbai Research Centre (MRC) of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai has come up with Jashn-e-Dastaan-e-Mumbai, a three-day festival from 18-20 December that would cover various aspects of Mumbai.

According to an announcement made by Shehernaz Nalwalla, Vice President, Asiatic Society of Mumbai and Madhu J Kelkar, convenor, MRC, a wide range of virtual activities and talks have been planned to celebrate Mumbai.

“This is a first-of-its-kind of event in Mumbai,” says Raamesh Gowri Raghavan, one of the coordinators of the event.

Three different virtual walks have been planned: 'Look Up Mumbai' - of the roofs of some of Mumbai's buildings with R Venkatesh; 'Water Walk‘ - of the 'pyaus’ of Mumbai with Rahul Chemburkar and the forgotten 'Rivers of Bombay' with Aslam Saiyad.

There would be stories told with a mandolin by Raman Iyer, puppets by Usha Venkatraman, film songs with Manek Premchand and a special Dastaan by actor Danish Husain. Anjali Koli will take the participants through Mumbai spice trail.

A quiz on the heritage of Mumbai; a treasure hunt; and various other competitions for students and the general public have also been planned.

There would be a couple of panel discussions - one on heritage moderated by Mustansir Dalvi and another on literature moderated by Manisha Lakhe. And, many more unique programmes with Ranjit Hoskote, Jerry Pinto, Commodore Johnson.

The funds raised through this festival will contribute to the Asiatic Society’s conservation, digitisation and research projects, said Raghavan.