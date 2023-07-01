A friend and able foreign minister: Shashi Tharoor on S Jaishankar

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday said he regarded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as "a friend and skilled foreign minister".

The Congress leader said this while referring to reactions he had received for earlier telling Jaishankar to "cool off". This "advice", he said, was misconstrued as a response to Jaishankar's earlier reaction to the incident of Khalistanis pulling the Indian flag down in London.

"Friends have forwarded me a message doing the rounds from the usual trolls claiming that my advice to EAM @DrSJaishankar to “cool it” was over his reaction to the incident of the Khalistanis pulling our flag down outside the Indian Embassy. It wasn't," he said in a tweet.

He added that when that the incident occurred he "expressed outrage even before MEA did, since [he] was accosted by cameras at the Lok Sabha as soon as it happened".

Outrage was indeed the most appropriate response, he added.

"My comment urging restraint was about his remarks at Cubbon Park, Bangalore, to the BJP Yuva Morcha against the West, which were inevitably picked up by the national and international media and played badly abroad," he said.

"It’s not our style to poke our fingers in the eyes of foreign countries without provocation. The flag incident was a provocation & India’s response was fitting. I have no difference of opinion with the EAM over that. I regard him as a friend & a skilled and able Foreign Minister," the tweet read.

He concluded his tweet with: "Let’s keep our foreign policy bipartisan. We are all Indians & all that matters should be our national interest."

In April, Tharoor reportedly urged Jaishankar to "cool a bit" following the latter's remark - "West has a bad habit of commenting on others" - in response to the US and Germany's comments on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

"We need not be so thin-skinned. I think it's very important that as the government, we take something in stride. If we react to every comment, we are doing ourselves a disservice. I will strongly urge EAM Jaishankar to cool a little bit," ANI had quoted Tharoor as saying.