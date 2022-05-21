A G Perarivalan thanks those who raised voice for his release from prison

A G Perarivalan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was recently set free by the Supreme Court, on Saturday met and expressed his gratitude to leaders of various political parties and outfits for their support to his battle for freedom.

Speaking at a function organised at the Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) office here, Perarivalan said, "It was my duty to thank all those, who had supported and stood by my mother in her struggle for my release from jail after 31 years."

Arbuthammal, who accompanied him, said this was in fact the retrieval of their rights. Earlier, both mother and son garlanded the statue of Social Reformer 'Periyar ' E V Ramaswamy and cut a cake to celebrate his release at the function.

Terming the SC verdict as 'historic,' TPDK General Secretary K Ramakrishnan said the organisations will continue their struggle till other six convicts were released.