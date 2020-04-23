A helping hand from Presidency students to impoverished hawkers

As workers of the unorganized sector struggle to earn their livelihood during the lockdown, a section of students of Kolkata’s historic Presidency University (erstwhile Presidency College) has put a smile on the face of some hawkers in the city by providing them as much financial aid as they can.

The hawkers most of whom used to do their business such as selling snacks and tea in the College Street area of the city, the academic hub of Bengal. Since University is located in the area over the years the students have formed bonds with them.

"They are not just hawkers to us but a part of our student life. When we saw these familiar faces with a gloomy expression we decided to help them,” said a student of the University. Then the student’s council of the University came forward and collected the hawkers’ bank account numbers.

Even then the hawkers never expected any financial help from the students. But it was a pleasant surprise from them when suddenly an amount of Rs. 2000 was credited to some of their accounts.

”I used to sell tea on the campus throughout the years. The students are like my friends and also know about my family members. The amount will be a lot of help for my family,” said a hawker from East Bardhaman district.