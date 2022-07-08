A sad day for Japan, India and world: Jaishankar on death of Abe

A sad day for Japan, India: Jaishankar on death of Abe

Abe, 67, has died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in the southern Japanese city of Nara

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 08 2022, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 18:46 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Credit: PTI Photo

 It is a sad day for Japan, India and the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday condoling the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, 67, has died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

"A sad day for Japan, for India, the world and for me personally. A quarter century of memories of Shinzo Abe. No words to express them," Jaishankar tweeted.

Abe was rushed to a hospital after he was shot at the event. Hours later the hospital declared him dead.

Also read: Shinzo Abe, divisive & powerful ex-Japan PM, assassinated

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on Saturday throughout India as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

"The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," it said in a statement.

Abe was prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and again for a second stint from 2012 to 2020.

The India-Japan ties witnessed a major upswing during Abe's second term in the top office. He has been a strong proponent of closer strategic partnership between India and Japan. 

