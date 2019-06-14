A sadhu wishes to die over Sadhvi's win

The so-called Mahamandleshwar Baba Baraigyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba has written a letter to the collector, saying he was at present performing penance at the famous Kamakhya temple in Assam and wishes to take watery grave ( Jal Samadhi ) at 2.11 PM on June 16.

Collector Tarun Pithode has neither responded to the Baba’s letter nor intends to do so in future, according to government sources.

After the controversial Sadhvi and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh was declared candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. The religious war began between her and Congress's Digvijay Singh. The Congress candidate fielded assorted Babas to perform public Yagnas on his behalf. Two self-styled saints—Computer Baba and Mirchi Baba – took the command for ensuring Digvijay Singh’s victory through performing Yagnas.

Computer Baba claimed his Yagna would ensure no power on earth could defeat Digvijay Singh. Mirchi Baba went a step further , vowing to take Samadhi if the Congress candidate lost.

The Bhopal electorate, however, willed otherwise. Digvijay Singh lost to Pragya Singh Thakur by more than 3.64 lakh votes.

In the aftermath of the poll result, the Computer Baba brazened it out and stayed put in Bhopal. The Mirchi baba, however, went underground soon after his prophesy went horribly wrong. He remained untraceable even as social media was abuzz with the demand for him to carry out his vow of committing Samadhi.

Three weeks after the result, the Mirchi Baba has chosen to break his silence.

In the meanwhile, the apex body of the saints—All India Akhada Council- expelled Mirchi Baba from its membership. Council’s chairman Mahant Narendra Giri said Swami Bairagyanand alias Mirchi Baba ‘s conduct was unbecoming of a saint.