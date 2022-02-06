A strange coincidence surrounding Lata Mangeshkar's death

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February, 2022. The day marks the birth anniversary of Kavi Pradeep, the poet and songwriter.

Kavi Pradeep, born Ramchandra Narayanji Dwivedi; (6 February 1915 – 11 December 1998), had penned several immemorial songs including Ae Mere Watan ke Logon.

The song was first performed live two months after the Sino-Indian war by Mangeshkar on Republic Day, 26 January, 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi in presence of then Prime Minister Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.