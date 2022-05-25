A wrong bet: Postmaster loses Rs 1 cr FD money on IPL

A wrong bet: MP postmaster loses Rs 1 cr of families' savings in IPL bets

The postmaster issued genuine passbooks for fake FD accounts and put the money into IPL betting for two years

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 25 2022, 13:07 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 14:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Madhya Pradesh postmaster lost savings worth Rs 1 crore of about two dozen families by betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. The sum of money was to be fixed deposited at a Bina sub-post office in the Sagar district, according to media reports.

The Bina sub-post office postmaster Vishal Ahirwar issued genuine passbooks for fake FD accounts and put entire money into IPL cricket betting over the last two years. He reportedly confessed to the police after he was arrested on May 20 by the Bina Government Railway Police (GRP). 

"The arrested sub-postmaster Vishal Ahirwar has been booked right now u/s 420 IPC (cheating) and 408 IPC (criminal breach of trust). More sections could be added in the case based on the outcome of further investigations," Bina-GRP police station in-charge Ajay Dhurve said. 

Ahirwar, before being posted in Bina, was posted at a sub-post office in Khimlasa in the Sagar district and was suspended due to charges of financial irregularities, Dhurve added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

 