A wrong bet: MP postmaster loses Rs 1 cr of families' savings in IPL bets

A Madhya Pradesh postmaster lost savings worth Rs 1 crore of about two dozen families by betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches. The sum of money was to be fixed deposited at a Bina sub-post office in the Sagar district, according to media reports.

The Bina sub-post office postmaster Vishal Ahirwar issued genuine passbooks for fake FD accounts and put entire money into IPL cricket betting over the last two years. He reportedly confessed to the police after he was arrested on May 20 by the Bina Government Railway Police (GRP).

"The arrested sub-postmaster Vishal Ahirwar has been booked right now u/s 420 IPC (cheating) and 408 IPC (criminal breach of trust). More sections could be added in the case based on the outcome of further investigations," Bina-GRP police station in-charge Ajay Dhurve said.

Ahirwar, before being posted in Bina, was posted at a sub-post office in Khimlasa in the Sagar district and was suspended due to charges of financial irregularities, Dhurve added.