Aadhaar linkage proposed in Social Security Code goes against SC order: Parliamentary panel

A Parliamentary panel found fault with the Ministry of Labour and Employment for making disclosure of Aadhaar numbers mandatory for unorganised workers for availing benefits under the proposed Social Security Code 2019, indicating that it goes against Supreme Court verdict as there is no commitment of fund flow from the Consolidated Fund of India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour headed by senior BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab highlighted the need for harmonising the provisions with the Supreme Court judgement, which said the government could insist on Aadhaar linkage could be done only for subsidy or benefits serviced from the Consolidated Fund of India.

In the Code, the multi-party panel said, the Financial Memorandum does not involve any expenditure from the Consolidated Fund and this appears to "contradict provisions" made in Clause 113(2) making it mandatory for Aadhaar linkage but runs against the apex court ruling.

To this, the Ministry had responded saying the Financial Memorandum details the financial implications that may arise in future for formulating the schemes for unorganized sector and for entrusting the additional work for administration of other enactments or schemes relating to social security under Clause 13.

"Therefore, the Code clearly acknowledges that there will be expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India for undertaking Schemes, however, the same cannot be quantified at present," it argues.

The Ministry also said the linkage of national database for unorganised workers with Aadhaar will enable the Government of India to have a single unified sanitized and robust database.

However, the panel is not convinced and said in its report submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that the Ministry should "harmonise the relevant provisions in the Code with the Supreme Court Judgment so as to make it legally tenable".

The Committee also queried about the giving a unique number based on Aadhaar to unorganised workers registering with a national database and asked whether it desirable to issue multiple unique numbers. The Ministry said in Aadhaar, the personal details cannot be used and it is covered under.

"That is why Aadhaar is a number for portability but scheme-wise, we have a unique number so that the scheme can run smoothly. For example, in EPF (Employment Provident Fund) also we have a Universal Account Number,” the Ministry reasoned.

The panel was also critical that the Financial Memorandum to the Code remained "vague to the extent that neither estimated expenditure has been quantified nor source of revenue clearly indicated as was done in other Codes such as the Industrial Relations Code, 2019".

It wanted the Ministry to incorporate "some tentative approximate estimated financial commitments be reflected" in the Financial Memorandum, which may be "modified according to the need of time so as to demonstrate authenticity and inspire confidence among all the stakeholders involved".