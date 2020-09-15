Aaditya Thackeray hangs out with people involved in drug racket: Kangana

Continuing her tirade, actor Kangana Ranaut now accused Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray of "hanging out" with people involved in the drug racket in Bollywood.

“Basic problem of Maharashtra chief minister is why I exposed movie mafia, murderers of Sushant Singh Rajput and its drug racket, who his beloved son Aaditya Thackeray hangs out with, this is my big crime so now they want to fix me, ok try let’s see who fixes who!!!,” she tweeted.

Aaditya Thackeray (30) is the president of Yuva Sena and the state’s tourism, environment and protocol minister.

Kangana also showered praises for the Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that he would have investigated the case properly.

“I can say with utmost certainty if we had Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister of Maharashtra and not the corrupt Sonia Sena who are the mafia lovers, the Mumbai police would have done its job properly, public and media didn’t have to struggle to start the movement for justice,” she said.