AAP alleges Delhi Police detained Raghav Chadha

AAP alleges Delhi Police detained party leader Raghav Chadha

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 13 2020, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 11:59 ist
Raghav Chadha. Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said that its leader Raghav Chadha was detained by the Delhi Police ahead of a protest outside Amit Shah's residence.
 

The Delhi Police had earlier rejected AAP leader Raghav Chadha's request for permission to hold 'peaceful demonstration outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence today against alleged misappropriation of funds by NDMC, ANI reported. The police also said, "Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Home Minister"

 

More details awaited.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

AAP
Amit Shah
Raghav Chadha
BJP

What's Brewing

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

Do you want build a monolith?

Do you want build a monolith?

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

 