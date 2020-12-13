AAP alleges Delhi Police detained party leader Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said that its leader Raghav Chadha was detained by the Delhi Police ahead of a protest outside Amit Shah's residence.



AAP Leader @raghav_chadha detained by Delhi Police ahead of a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. pic.twitter.com/EZvIExw4yD — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 13, 2020

The Delhi Police had earlier rejected AAP leader Raghav Chadha's request for permission to hold 'peaceful demonstration outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence today against alleged misappropriation of funds by NDMC, ANI reported. The police also said, "Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Home Minister"

Delhi police detain Aam Admi Party MLAs Raghav Chadha, Ritu Raj, Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha who were on their way to the Home Minister's residence to hold a protest demonstration. https://t.co/9ptPUVK18U — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

More details awaited.