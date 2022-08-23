AAP claims MLAs offered ₹5 cr to leave party, join BJP

AAP claims MLAs offered Rs 5 crore to leave party, join BJP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 11:50 ist
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday again called out the BJP for trying to break the party. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 5 crore to leave the party and join the BJP.

Bhardwaj said that the BJP is establishing "Operation Lotus" by toppling state governments and alliances, betraying the mandate of the people.

On Monday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in a shocking claim, revealed that the BJP offered to drop all cases against him and hand him the CM's post if he joined the saffron party, leading to an all-out war of words between the two parties.

More to follow...

 

Delhi
AAP
India News
Indian Politics

