AAP claims MLAs offered Rs 5 crore to leave party, join BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday again called out the BJP for trying to break the party. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 5 crore to leave the party and join the BJP.

Bhardwaj said that the BJP is establishing "Operation Lotus" by toppling state governments and alliances, betraying the mandate of the people.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Shri @Saurabh_MLAgk Addressing an Important Press Conference

On Monday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in a shocking claim, revealed that the BJP offered to drop all cases against him and hand him the CM's post if he joined the saffron party, leading to an all-out war of words between the two parties.

