AAP extends support to December 8 Bharat Bandh called by farmers' groups

AAP backs December 8 nationwide Bharat Bandh

Kejriwal said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 15:58 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers' organisations on December 8 against the new agri laws, Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Sunday.

"The Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call made by farmers on December 8. AAP workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and participate in it," Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said all volunteers and workers will participate in the strike to support the farmers.

"This is not just the farmers fight but the fight for all countrymen. India is an agricultural country and if farmers are unhappy then the country is affected. I appeal to all to join the protest," Rai said, in a video message.

Hardening their position, agitating farmers on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and said they would occupy toll plazas on that day if their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws are not met.

Talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers have turned out to be futile so far.

The farmers have rejected the Centre's proposal of amending the laws and have instead demanded that a special session of parliament be called to repeal the laws.

