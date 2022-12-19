AAP gears up for Mumbai civic polls, to set up war room

The Mumbai civic body’s impending polls were discussed at the National Executive and National Council of AAP

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 19 2022, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 18:14 ist
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections is the richest and one of the biggest civic bodies in India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned to set up a war room ahead of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the richest and one of the biggest civic bodies in India. 

The Mumbai civic body’s impending polls were discussed at the National Executive and National Council of AAP. “We are totally geared up for contesting the BMC elections with full strength, support and involvement of the national leadership,” AAP Mumbai President Preeti Sharma-Menon said.

The party's Mumbai leadership led by Sharma-Menon, working presidents — Ruben Mascarenhas and Manu Pillai — and party leader Junaid Khan had extensive meetings with the national leadership in Delhi and Punjab, to discuss and formulate a strategy for the upcoming BMC elections in Mumbai. 

“The leadership was pleased with the speed of membership and the growth of the party in Mumbai and will schedule visits to launch different phases of the campaign,” the AAP Mumbai said. The leaders will visit Mumbai and lead the campaign on the ground and personally oversee it via a war room.

The party's Mumbai leadership called on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for his input on strategy and approach. They also discussed their plans with Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister and Fauja Singh Sarari, Horticulture Minister, Punjab.

The Mumbai leadership also had a detailed meeting with Dr Sandeep Pathak, MP and newly appointed party National General Secretary for organisation on the election preparations and formulation of our strategy for the upcoming BMC elections. 

