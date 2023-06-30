AAP government challenges Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court

The Delhi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's ordinance over control of services in the national capital, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the AAP had announced that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn copies of the Centre's ordinance at the party office in central Delhi on July 3.

The party had on June 11 organised a maha-rally against the ordinance.

Also Read | AAP demands Delhi L-G's apology over freebies remark

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.