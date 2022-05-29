AAP govt lost moral authority: Cong on Moosewala murder

AAP govt in Punjab must be dismissed, has lost moral authority: Cong after Moosewala's killing

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover

PTI
PTI,
  • May 29 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: May 29 2022, 21:04 ist
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply shocked by the killing. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress on Sunday sought the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, saying that it has lost the moral authority to govern.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that Moosewala, 27, was attacked when he was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke and several bullets hit him.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the "murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala".

"My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world," Gandhi said.

Also read | Singer and Cong leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Twitter, "I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia, Sidhu Mooseewla."

"He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED," he said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed deep shock at the "broad daylight murder" of Moosewala.

"Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people's pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world," he said.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said the killing of Moosewala has come as a terrible shock to the party and the entire nation.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," he said.

Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Moosewala was brought dead at the civil hospital.

He had fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the recent election and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
Punjab
Rahul Gandhi

What's Brewing

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

New species of Arunachal Macaque named after Sela pass

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

For 1st time, India Post delivers mail using drone

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Arming teachers: A solution to protect schools?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Dead demon in a living embryo?

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Jordan's plastic trash turned into art with a message

Winding through the old Silk Route

Winding through the old Silk Route

 