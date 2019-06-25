AAP leader 'happy' after BJP leader's wife is robbed

Declaring that getting attacked is traumatic for any woman, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday said he is "happy" BJP leader Vijender Gupta's wife was robbed because it would have opened his eyes to the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital.

Gupta's wife Shobha Vijender was robbed of her belongings near Mandi House in Lutyen's Delhi on Monday morning allegedly by some unidentified persons.

Hitting back at Bharadwaj, Gupta said this shows the seriousness of the AAP in the matter and alleged that the AAP is seeking political gains by highlighting the law and order situation in Delhi.

Referring to the robbery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said an FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the culprits.

Verma said the case pertains to diverting the attention of motorists to steal things from a car.

"Delhi Police has time and again issued advertisements and released radio jingles to alert people and make them aware about the tactics of such miscreants, who divert the attention of the person at the wheel with an intent to lift belongings. Delhi Police has busted many such Thak-Thak gangs in the recent past.

In a joint press conference, AAP spokespersons Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj said when Gupta's wife is not safe in Delhi then how could the safety of common man be ensured.

"It is a very traumatic incident for a woman when she is attacked. In fact, I am happy that Vijender Gupta's wife was robbed.

"It would at least open his eyes on the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi and the plight of the common man. Gupta has been advocating for Delhi police whenever we complain," Bhardwaj said.

Atishi said the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi is a matter of great concern for the citizens of the city.

"We have seen that 220 rounds of gunfire have been shot in Delhi and 43 incidents of shooting. Nine people were murdered in one single day. Yesterday's incident involving Vijender Gupta's wife is shocking. If she is not safe in Delhi then what can be expected for common man's safety," she said.

"Delhi police are doing politics but not increasing its presence on the ground but it replying to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

She further said that the Delhi government has given its full support to Centre for ensuring that the law and order situation in the national capital is maintained.

"We have already said we are ready to cooperate with the Centre in ensuring law and order situation in Delhi but BJP has to take responsibility for the safety of people of Delhi. They need to fulfil that responsibility," she said.

Bhardwaj asked whether the Delhi MPs discussed the deteriorating law and order in Delhi at least once in Parliament, or talk to the LG.

"Whose responsibility is the Delhi police - the seven MPs, the Home Minister or the LG," he asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party also hit out at Delhi police and the BJP for the deteriorating law and order situation and alleged that it is busy doing politics while the citizens of the national capital are suffering.

Verma said the Delhi Police has ensured maximum visibility on road through integrated picket checking, foot patrolling, PCR vans and GPS fitted Raftaar motorcycles, whose movements can be monitored for effective crime prevention.

"These measures supervised regularly by senior officers, have yielded extremely positive results, in the form of a downward trend in heinous crimes, crimes against women and heinous crimes against senior citizens.

"These statistics are a part of the computerized record, and cannot be disputed," said Verma, who is also the Delhi Police PRO.