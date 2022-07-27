AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week

AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh has been suspended for the remaining part of the week for shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing them toward the Chair yesterday, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday.
With this, 20 MPs have been suspended in the Upper House.
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12.18 pm.
More to follow...
