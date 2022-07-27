AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from RS for this week

AAP leader Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week

With this, 20 MPs have been suspended in the Upper House

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 12:11 ist
AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh has been suspended for the remaining part of the week for shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing them toward the Chair yesterday, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha said on Wednesday. 

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12.18 pm. 

More to follow...

