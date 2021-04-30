AAP MLA embarrasses party, demands President's Rule in Delhi

Embarrassing the AAP, its MLA Shoaib Iqbal on Friday demanded imposition of President's Rule in Delhi in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, saying there is no one listening to lawmakers and that he could not be of any help to people.

Iqbal, a six-term MLA who also had his stints in Congress, LJP, Janata Dal, JD(S) and JD(U), made his demand in a video post in which he also said that neither him nor the AAP government was able to offer any help to people.

"I feel embarrassed being an MLA since I cannot be of use to anyone, our government is unable to stand with the people. Despite being a six-time MLA, there is no one to listen to(me) and I cannot contact anyone," he said.

He demanded that Delhi High Court should impose President's Rule in the national capital. President's Rule is imposed in a state or union territory by the President on the recommendation of the Centre that analyses the report from Governors or Lieutenant Governors.

"Delhi is in a very bad situation, I request the Delhi High Court for imposition of President's rule in Delhi with immediate effect otherwise there will be dead bodies across the city," he said.

He said he felt like crying and had lost his sleep, as people are desperate and unable to find medicines and oxygen. "I cannot help even a friend who is in hospital without oxygen and medicines," he said.

He also said his demand was not against his party.“If the Centre can accept help from other nations, then why can't there be President's rule or use of the Army to save people?" he added.

While AAP did not react to the remarks till evening, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said his party has all along highlighted that the health services in Delhi have collapsed and Iqbal's statement has substantiated our stand.

"Iqbal's statement is not a normal statement. It is a result of his hearing and accepting his inner soul's voice," he added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said Iqbal is not just an AAP MLA but with most experience in the Delhi Assembly.

"If he is saying that the situation has gone out of control and people are suffering, and the President's rule should be imposed in Delhi, he is right. We also believe that Delhi should now be under the Centre’s control and there should be President’s rule as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not being able to manage the situation," he added.

Senior BJP MP Rakesh Sinha also demanded the imposition of President's rule in Delhi. "Delhi is in grave crisis. The Arvind Kejriwal government has left people in a state of uncertainty, unsafe. The capital's condition sends out a message to the entire world. The Centre should take direct control of Delhi. Situation is getting worse. President's rule be imposed," the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.