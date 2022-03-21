AAP picks Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha for Rajya Sabha seats

AAP picks Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha for RS seats

PTI
  • Mar 21 2022, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 13:20 ist
Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak are among the five candidates nominated by the party from Punjab to Rajya Sabha.

Educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sanjeev Arora, a businessman are the other two party contenders to the Upper House of parliament, party sources said.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

