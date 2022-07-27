AAP’s Sanjay Singh too suspended from RS; Opposition to intensify protest

AAP floor leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday became the 20th MP to be suspended for the rest of the week from the Rajya Sabha in two days, escalating the tension between the government and the Opposition, which made it clear that its protest will continue till a discussion on price rise takes place in the House.

Even as the treasury benches agreed to have the discussion likely next Tuesday, the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha is likely to hit for the next two days, as the Opposition is insisting that the suspension of the MPs, including those of 19 on Tuesday, be revoked while refusing to express regret as demanded by the government managers.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also made it clear to Opposition leaders during a meeting that suspension can be revoked only if the “erring” MPs expressed regret, while the leaders said that it was the government which should express regret for not allowing a discussion on price rise.

In the Rajya Sabha, no business could be transacted throughout the day. As the House assembled at 11 AM, it was adjourned within minutes as Singh rushed into the Well of the House demanding a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat.

When the House reassembled an hour later, similar scenes were repeated even as a motion to suspend Singh was adopted. Singh was suspended “for his unruly behaviour, unbecoming” of a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday by “shouting slogans from the Well of the House, tearing some papers and throwing them towards the Chair, thereby, disregarding the authority of the Chair and bringing disrepute to this august House.”

Singh refused to leave the House, prompting three adjournments, the last one a little after 2 PM when the MPs assembled for the afternoon session. Earlier in the day as Singh was suspended, Congress MPs trooped to the Well in his support.

Earlier in the day, 10 Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem, met Naidu demanding revocation of suspension and debate on price rise.

While some leaders suggested that unconditional revocation of suspension would be appropriate, sources said, Naidu pointed out that revocation can be considered only if the MPs regret their behaviour. Ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi were also of the same opinion.

When some leaders pointed out to the large number of MPs suspended at one go, sources said, Naidu told them that 63 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended in 1989 and another 25 in 2015.

On the price rise discussion, sources said the government managers told the leaders they were ready to hold the discussion with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was down with Covid-19, returning to work. Opposition leaders said the discussion on price rise can happen only after the suspension of MPs is revoked.

Final dates will be announced after consulting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Earlier, the Opposition leaders had demanded the discussion on the issue immediately and had told government managers that they would not insist on the Finance Minister, who was unwell, to reply to the debate.