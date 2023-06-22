AAP to move SC against appointment of ex-HC judge Umesh Kumar as DERC chairman

The AAP government will move the Supreme Court against the appointment of former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman, Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference, she said the government had recommended the name of Justice (retd) Sangeet Lodha for the post on June 21.
However, it was "sidelined and former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar was appointed as the chairman by the BJP-led Centre. This has been done to 'trouble' the elected government of Delhi. In the coming days, we will approach the Supreme Court against this 'illegal' appointment," she said. A statement issued by the lieutenant governor's office on Wednesday night said Justice Kumar has been appointed the DERC chairman by President Droupadi Murmu.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in January recommended the name of retired high court judge Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava for appointment as the chairperson of the power regulator.
The L-G office statement, however, said the appointment of Kumar comes as Shrivastava expressed his inability to take charge due to "family commitments and requirements" through a communication on June 15.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Missing submersible chief has personal Titanic connect
Titan tour lead loved risk, dubbed safety 'pure waste'
‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US
DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam
PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa