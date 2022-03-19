AAP's giant killers fail to find place in Punjab cabinet

AAP's giant killers do not find place in Punjab cabinet

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Mann-led cabinet in Punjab in Chandigarh on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Mar 19 2022, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 17:20 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann holds his first Cabinet meeting, in Chandigarh on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Credit: Twitter/IANS

Several AAP MLAs who emerged as giant killers by defeating political stalwarts of rival parties in the Punjab Assembly polls did not find a place in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's cabinet.

Among these are Labh Singh Ugoke, who defeated former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the Bhadaur assembly segment by a margin of 37,558 votes, and Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, who beat Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in his traditional Lambi seat by 11,396 votes.

While Ugoke once ran a mobile repair shop, Khuddian had joined the AAP after quitting the Congress last year.

Jeevanjyot Kaur (50), a social activist, won from the Amritsar East seat, defeating former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia from the Amritsar East seat.

Also read: Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet in Punjab

Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, made Channi bite the dust in his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib.

AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli defeated two-time chief minister Amarinder Singh in Patiala Urban, while Jagdeep Kamboj trounced SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalalabad.

Some of the two-time MLAs, including Aman Arora, Baljinder Kaur and Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, also did not get ministerial berths.

Barring Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, eight others are first-time MLAs.

There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Mann took oath as Punjab chief minister on Wednesday. 

