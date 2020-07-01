Aarogya Setu app back after technical glitch

Aarogya Setu, the coronavirus-tracking mobile application, resumed functioning early Wednesday after a technical glitch. It said some users had difficulties logging in for some time on Tuesday.

"Some users have reported login errors on #AarogyaSetu. Our technical teams are on the job. We will be back soon. Sorry for the inconvenience," Aarogya Setu tweeted earlier.

After rectifying the problems the Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app stated, "Setu is back!!

"The tech teams ensured that Setu is back to doing what it does the best - Keeping You Safe!! And yes, all user data is safe!!", the tweet further said.

The app was developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to track Covid-19 cases and for contact tracing. More than 13.60 crore people downloaded the app as the government had made it mandatory to download it while travelling on flights, trains and entering government offices, malls and offices.