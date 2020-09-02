Aarogya Setu app may not be mandatory for metro commuters: Report

The Aarogya Setu mobile app won't be mandatory for all Metro Rail commuters across India even as all Metro corporations advise using the app, the The Times of India reported, quoting sources.

The Metro Rail services are set to resume on September 7 and the government is likely to to announce the guidelines or standard operating procedures for the functioning of the Metros on Wednesday.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry held a detailed meeting with the managing directors of various Metro corporations on Tuesday. Standard guidelines for preventing the spread of Covid-19 like maintaining six feet distance from other commuters, wearing masks throughout the journey, no standing in the coaches and longer halts at stations are to be ordered, however, various metro corporations may revise certain guidelines to area-specific needs.

“The MDs agreed that since some of the Metro Rail commuters may not have smartphones, it won’t be right to make Aarogya Setu mandatory. There would be adequate availability of sanitisers and deployment of security personnel at stations and inside coaches to ensure that social distancing is maintained,” a source told the publication.