Aarogya Setu remains among top 10 downloaded apps globally in May: NITI Aayog CEO Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Credit/PTI Photo

 Aarogya Setu, a government app developed for tracking COVID-19 patients, retained its position as one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps in the world in May, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday.

The Centre has made the app mandatory for government employees to bolster efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"AarogyaSetu one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps globally since launch, second month in running. India has led the way in effectively leveraging technology to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," Kant said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on April 14 appealed to people to download the app, which alerts people if any known person or person in their vicinity has tested positive.

The app was developed under a committee set up by the Prime Minister's Office with the active involvement of NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

