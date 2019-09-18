Abdullah's daughter appeals to allow kin to meet him

Hinna Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah's second daughter, has issued a public appeal to authorities to allow her elder sister Safiya to meet her father, according to sources. She said that Safiya is helping him to meet his medical needs.

“Please don’t believe any reports about Farooq Abdullah being allowed to have visitors. Even my sister, who lives next door, is not able to see him. And she is the one who helps with all his daily medication needs…. At least allow his daughter to see him,” Hinna tweeted.

Hinna Abdullah lives abroad, and is the sole member of the family reacting publicly about the family's issues since the scrapping of Article 370.

Three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah, following his six-week house arrest, was booked under the Public Safety Act on Monday. His Gupkar residence has been designated as a sub-jail for his detention.

Previously, on Tuesday, reports said that the 81-year-old five-time parliament member was met by his elder daughter Safia, who lives next door, and his sister, Suraya.

Farooq Abdullah has been under custody since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5.