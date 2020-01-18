Abetment of suicide case against former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, son Amit

Police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday registered a case against former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit for allegedly abetting the suicide of a domestic help.

The case was registered against Ajit Jogi, president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, and his son and former MLA Amit Jogi at Civil Lines police station on Thursday night, an official said.

Santosh Kaushik (30) allegedly hanged himself in the parking area outside Jogi's residence here on January 15.

His brother Krishnkumar Kaushik blamed Jogi and his son for the death. Santosh was falsely accused of theft and tortured, he alleged in a police complaint.

On the basis of his complaint, a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 was registered against Ajit Jogi and Amit Jogi, said Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.

Santosh was working as a servant at Jogi's house for the last four years, the SP said.

In a statement, Amit Jogi said that the case was part of the "political vendetta" the Congress government was pursuing against him and his father. Condoling the death, he said he and his father had nothing to do with it.

As the police had registered the case under the ruling party's pressure, they wanted a CBI probe, he added.