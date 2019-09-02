Abhinandan flies MiG 21 with IAF Chief B S Dhanoa

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan and later released, on Monday flew a MiG 21 trainer at Pathankot Airbase. He was accompanied by Indian Air Force Chief B S Dhanoa.







"Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) flew a sortie with Abhinandan at Air Force Station in Pathankot today in a MiG-21 trainer. This was the last sortie flown by ACM Dhanoa in a fighter aircraft before his retirement. They took off around 1130h for a 30 min sortie," the IAF said in a statement.

"Abhinandan had been cleared for flying last month following a thorough medical checkup," a senior officer said

Abhinandan was shot down and captured by Pakistani security agency when he was chasing a Pak fighter jet following India's attack at a terror camp in Balakot.

The flying at Pathankot happens a day before the induction of Apache gunships in the IAF at the same base.