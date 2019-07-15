'About 10,000 jobs created under Sagarmala in 3 years'

About 10,000 jobs have been created under Sagarmala in three years, Parliament was informed on Monday.

"Approximately 10,000 jobs have been created through projects initiated under Sagarmala by Ministry of Shipping during the last three years," Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

He said 334 projects were initiated till May 2019 by the ministry under Sagarmala, including 75 each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, 33 in West Bengal and 32 in Gujarat.

Besides, Mandaviya said there has been an increase of 54 per cent in the cargo carried through coastal shipping and navigable waterways since the inception of the Sagarmala Programme.