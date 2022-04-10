About 30,000 get booster dose as Centre begins drive on April 10

Administration of Covid precaution dose for all adults at private hospitals across the country got underway on Sunday.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking various steps to defeat Covid. Taking one more step, administration of Covid precaution dose has started," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on Twitter in Hindi.

Those above the age of 18 years and who have completed nine months of their second dose of vaccine are eligible for the third dose.

Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. 📖 https://t.co/NDs4AeprmB — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 8, 2022

According to CoWin data, a total of 29,908 booster doses were administered, while over 2.25 lakh vaccinations were administered on Sunday.

A day before the commencement of precaution dose for all, India's two major vaccine manufacturers - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech announced major slashed vaccine prices for private hospitals. India's two major Covid vaccines of the national vaccination programme - Covishield and Covaxin- have been made available for Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals.

Official sources on Sunday said SII has informed the Centre that it will compensate the price difference for the current unexpired stocks lying with private centres in the form of free vials of the fresh stocks.

According to official sources, the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second dose as of now.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 185.38 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

