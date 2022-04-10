About 30k get booster dose as Centre's drive begins

About 30,000 get booster dose as Centre begins drive on April 10

According to official sources, the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second dose as of now

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 23:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Administration of Covid precaution dose for all adults at private hospitals across the country got underway on Sunday.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking various steps to defeat Covid. Taking one more step, administration of Covid precaution dose has started," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted on Twitter in Hindi.

Those above the age of 18 years and who have completed nine months of their second dose of vaccine are eligible for the third dose.

According to CoWin data, a total of 29,908 booster doses were administered, while over 2.25 lakh vaccinations were administered on Sunday.

A day before the commencement of precaution dose for all, India's two major vaccine manufacturers - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech announced major slashed vaccine prices for private hospitals. India's two major Covid vaccines of the national vaccination programme - Covishield and Covaxin- have been made available for Rs 225 per dose at private hospitals.

Official sources on Sunday said SII has informed the Centre that it will compensate the price difference for the current unexpired stocks lying with private centres in the form of free vials of the fresh stocks.

According to official sources, the precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as the first and the second dose as of now.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 185.38 crore. 

(With PTI inputs)

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 