About 3,500 Indians, 1,000 PIOs stranded in Sudan, says Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said that the Indian government is constantly monitoring the situation in Sudan, adding that the situation on ground in the conflict-torn region remains highly volatile.

"Our estimate is that there are approximately 3,500 Indians and 1,000 Person of Indian Origins (PIOs) in Sudan," Kwatra said.

He said that the third naval ship - INS Tarkash - has also reached Port Sudan to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

Also Read — 'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeals in Sudan

India has evacuated at least 670 Indian nationals from Sudan and is looking to rescue more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan after a 72-hour truce was agreed between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces following intense negotiations.

India has set up a transit facility in Jeddah and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city.

The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy's frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.