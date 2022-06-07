Accept, respect party's decision: Nupur on suspension

Accept and respect party's decision: Nupur Sharma on suspension

Party general secretary Arun Singh in a statement had said that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2022, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 20:58 ist

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Tuesday said she "accepts and respects" the party's decision.

The BJP on Sunday had suspended its national spokesperson Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit's media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

"I have practically grown up in the organisation. I respect and accept their decision," Sharma said after she was asked about the BJP's action against her.

Also Read | Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, before suspending its leaders, the party on Sunday had issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Sharma's comments, made in a TV debate nearly 10 days back, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

Party general secretary Arun Singh in a statement had said that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.

The statement announcing action against Sharma and Jindal also made no particular reference to their controversial remarks.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prophet Mohammed
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

India set to reintroduce cheetah by August

India set to reintroduce cheetah by August

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Nothing comes easy: Ayan Mukerji on 'Brahmastra'

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

Depp spends $62,000 on Indian feast to celebrate win

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

Food allergy may cut Covid infection risk by 50%: Study

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

India ranks lowest in environmental performance index

 