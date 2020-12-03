Accepting anything less than complete repeal of new farm laws would be betrayal with India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said accepting anything less than a complete repeal of the new farm laws would be "betrayal" with India and the farmers.
His reaction comes in view of the meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to work out a solution to the farmers protest against the Centre's agri-marketing laws.
"Accepting anything less than a complete repeal of the three black agriculture laws would be a betrayal with India and the farmers," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
As part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmers have been staging protests at four busy border points of the national capital - Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri - to press their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws.
