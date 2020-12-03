'Anything less than repeal of farm laws is betrayal'

Accepting anything less than complete repeal of new farm laws would be betrayal with India: Rahul Gandhi

As part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmers have been staging protests at four busy border points of the national capital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2020, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 15:17 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said accepting anything less than a complete repeal of the new farm laws would be "betrayal" with India and the farmers.

His reaction comes in view of the meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to work out a solution to the farmers protest against the Centre's agri-marketing laws.

"Accepting anything less than a complete repeal of the three black agriculture laws would be a betrayal with India and the farmers," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

As part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, farmers have been staging protests at four busy border points of the national capital - Singhu, Noida, Ghazipur and Tikri - to press their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Farm Bills
farmers
Protests
Delhi Chalo
Delhi

What's Brewing

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020

In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Regulation by stealth

Regulation by stealth

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

 