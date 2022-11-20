Accident causes major pile-up on Pune-Bengaluru Highway

At least 48 vehicles were damaged in a road accident resulting in a pile-up of vehicles on a bridge in Pune on the busy Pune-Bengaluru Highway on Sunday.

No casualties were reported so far.

According to the information reaching here, the accident took place on the Navale Bridge.

Top officials of Pune Police, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) reached the spot, and rescue operations were in progress.

“There has been an unfortunate accident on Navale Bridge on Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Rescue teams from Fire Brigade and PMRDA are on spot and tending to those injured. I request citizens to not share unverified forwards and also refrain from visiting the spot and interfering with trained professionals,” Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole said.

The incident has led to a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Satara route which connects to Karnataka.

More details are awaited.