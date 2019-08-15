Achieving $5 trillion economy a difficult task: PM Modi

Months after setting an ambitious target of $5 trillion economy for India in the next five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time admitted that the goal was difficult yet we should not stop trying.

"Many feel achieving $5 trillion GDP is difficult. I admit, it is. Nonetheless, we should set challenging goals for ourselves," Modi said addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on 73rd Independence Day.

He also put the onus of achieving $5 trillion economy on each citizen of the country but gave no direction on how the goal can be achieved at the time of widespread slowdown in the Indian economy and the economies around the globe.

Modi's optimism was based on the fact that India added one trillion dollars to the economy in the past five years and that there was no reason why it cannot add two trillion dollars more in the next two years.

Economists, however, differ from Modi on this plain arithmetic, saying macro-economic parameters today are not same as they were five years ago.

The prime minister reiterated his commitment of making India an export hub for the global economy and asked each India district to strive for that.

Raising fresh hopes among the investors and the rich people of the country that government may roll back some of the hard tax decisions hitting them hard, he said India must honour the wealth creators because they are the wealth of the nation.