Vijayawada: Acid attack victim dies, 6 booked

Acid attack victim succumbs while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada; 6 booked for murder

Cops said the accused attacked the victim because he bore a grudge against the latter for objecting to his relationship with her sister.

PTI
PTI, Eluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 20:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 20:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A woman who was attacked with acid by six men on motorbikes last week and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada succumbed to her burn injuries on Wednesday, police said.

Eluru district superintendent of police D Mary Prasanthi confirmed to PTI on Wednesday that Fransica died while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada.

On June 13, around 9 pm when Yedla Fransica (35) was returning from her workplace and was just 100 yards away from her home, the accused Satish and five other men riding two-wheelers waylaid her and threw acid on her face and torso.

According to police, Satish resorted to the crime because he bore a grudge against Fransica for objecting to his relationship with her sister.

Along with Satish, Mohan, Surya Prakash and three more persons, who all are friends, have been arrested in this case, the SP said.

Originally the case was booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), but now it will altered to Section 302 murder, taking the death into account, the senior police officer added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Acid attack victim
Vijayawada
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

 