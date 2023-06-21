Acid attack victim succumbs while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada; 6 booked for murder

A woman who was attacked with acid by six men on motorbikes last week and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada succumbed to her burn injuries on Wednesday, police said.
Eluru district superintendent of police D Mary Prasanthi confirmed to PTI on Wednesday that Fransica died while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada.
On June 13, around 9 pm when Yedla Fransica (35) was returning from her workplace and was just 100 yards away from her home, the accused Satish and five other men riding two-wheelers waylaid her and threw acid on her face and torso.
According to police, Satish resorted to the crime because he bore a grudge against Fransica for objecting to his relationship with her sister.
Along with Satish, Mohan, Surya Prakash and three more persons, who all are friends, have been arrested in this case, the SP said.
Originally the case was booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), but now it will altered to Section 302 murder, taking the death into account, the senior police officer added.
