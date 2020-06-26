Action against anti-CAA protesters designed to send chilling message: UN Rapporteurs

A group of United Nations Special Rapporteurs on Friday demanded the release of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (anti-CAA) protesters from jail, saying their arrests appeared to be "clearly designed to send a chilling message" to India’s vibrant civil society that criticism of government policies will "not be tolerated".

The Rapporteurs said there was "insufficient evidence" against them and they were apprehended "often simply on the basis of speeches" they made criticising the "discriminatory nature" of the CAA.

The Rapporteurs said, "these human rights defenders, many of them students, appear to have been arrested simply because they exercised their right to denounce and protest against the CAA and their arrest seems clearly designed to send a chilling message" to India’s vibrant civil society that criticism of government policies will not be tolerated,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement cited the arrest of Safoora Zargar, who was detained for over two months having "allegedly been kept in conditions equating to solitary confinement, denied regular contact with her family and legal representative, and having not been provided adequate medical care or diet". She was granted bail on June 23 in her sixth month of pregnancy, on humanitarian grounds, they said.

Many of the 11 individual cases -- Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Dr. Kafeel Khan, Sharjeel Imam and Akhil Gogoi -- include serious allegations of human rights violations, several relating to due process failings during arrest and detention, as well as allegations of torture and ill-treatment.

Flagging concerns about police invoking counter-terrorism or national security legislation, and using procedural police powers, to deny bail to protesters and issue charges carrying heavy sentences, they said the authorities’ response to the protests "seemed discriminatory".

"It appears they have not similarly investigated allegations of incitement to hatred and violence made by CAA supporters, some of whom are reported to have chanted 'shoot the traitors' at counter-rallies," it said.

“Although demonstrations ended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and India’s Supreme Court issued a recent order to decongest jails because of health concerns related to the pandemic, protest leaders continue to be detained. The reported spread of the virus in Indian prisons makes their immediate release all the more urgent,” they said.

The Special Rapporteurs included Mary Lawlor (situation of human rights defenders), David Kaye (promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression), Clément Nyaletsossi Voule (rights to peaceful assembly and of association), Fernand de Varennes (minority issues), E. Tendayi Achiume (contemporary forms of racism), Ahmed Shaheed (freedom of religion or belief), Fionnuala D Ni Aolain (promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism) and Nils Melzer (torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment).

Working Group on Arbitrary Detention Chair-Rapporteur Leigh Toomey, Vice-Chair Elina Steinerte, and members Jose Guevara Bermudez, Seong-Phil Hong and Setondji Adjovi were also part of the joint statement.