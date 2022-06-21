Action against Gujarat Vidyapith 'to maintain ethics of Mahatma Gandhi,' says UGC

Citing large scale irregularities in maintaining finance and recruitment including the appointment of its current vice-chancellor, the University Grants Commission (UGC) said that its action is in "larger interest" of Gujarat Vidyapith "to maintain ethics of Mahatma Gandhi", who founded this university over 100 years ago during freedom struggle.

The UGC has made these remarks in an affidavit filed in Gujarat high court in response to a petition moved by Vidyapith opposing a show cause notice warning to strip the varsity of its "deemed to be university status" on account of the alleged irregularities. The court had issued notice to UGC, which responded with the affidavit. The matter will be heard next month.

In the affidavit, the regulatory body for higher education in the country, said, "It is important to note that university was given the status of deemed university (1963) with condition that Gujarat Vidyapith Trust (sponsoring body) is required to get separately registered a trust/society under respective acts for institution which is being declared as deemed university." Not bifurcating, UGC has stated, amounted to "major breach of condition".

"The principle object was to prepare, through education, workers character, ability, culture and conscientiousness necessary for the conduct of movement connected with regeneration of the country in accordance with the ideas given by Mahatma Gandhi. However, the petitioner had failed to register itself as a society in complete disregard to the condition of granting status of deemed university by UGC," the affidavit has noted.

It further mentions about a complaint filed against the varsity officials including the past three vice-chancellors by a "whistle blower" Piyush Shah alleging irregularities in their appointments as well as lapses in managing the finances. After Shah filed a petition seeking investigations, the high court had directed Central Vigilance Committee to decide Shah's complaint. After several such probes, UGC decided to constitute an "Expert Committee" for examining the allegations of Shah.

UGC is said to have found lapses in managing finances including a difference of Rs 49.56 lakh between figures of expenditure incurred and utilization certificates submitted against the grant received. Some other allegations are "improper depiction of assets acquired from government grant in annual accounts due to treating government grants as donation by the office", "The staff paid by the UGC grants has been working for trust functionaries". The UGC is also against the appointment of current vice-chancellor Rajendra Khimani for being "responsible for certain lapses in the administrative and financial functioning of the Gujarat Vidyapith as Registrar during the period from 01.04.2004 to 30.04.2019." In the affidavit, the commission has cited how Ministry of Education forwarded it a letter from Dr Navin Sheth, vice-chancellor of Gujarat Technological University, who was central government-nominated member in the search-cum selection committee (SCSC). It said that the committee had scrutinised 19 applications and members agreed for two candidates for recommended panel of candidates.

"Sheth forwarded a dissent note on the name of one candidate (Khimani) due to pending inquiry against him," the affidavit states. "Despite such dissent note, the Chancellor of the said university had taken the immediate decision and appointed such candidate as V-C on 29.06.2021 against whom there were inquiries pending and dissented by one member of SCSC committee," UGC has said. The chancellor of Vidyapith is 89 years old Ela Bhatt, the founder of much-acclaimed Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA).

"However, the Chancellor had not recorded any reasons to appoint such dissented candidate as Vice Chancellor when the other two names proposed by SCSC committee were recommended by all three members. Thus, the said fact clearly suggests some irregularity in the procedure adopted for appointment of Vice Chancellor in Gujarat Vidyapith," the UGC said in the affidavit.

It mentions 22 charges based on which the show cause notice was issued to the varsity. Khimani has also moved the court apprending his removal.