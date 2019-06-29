Action against nurses for dance inside Odisha hospital

The Odisha government's health and family welfare department is considering a strong action against four nurses who were found performing Bollywood-like dance numbers inside the sick and newborn care unit (SNCU) of the government-run district headquarters hospital in the backward Malkangiri district.

The SNCU is a highly sensitive zone of the health facility which was set up to treat critically-ill newborn under the National Health Mission.

Malkangiri, known for Maoist activities, is one of the backward Odisha districts which records a high rate of infant mortality.

The nurses performed the dance in their uniforms and recorded it too, the video was subsequently uploaded on social media.

The clip which went viral has triggered a widespread resentment and condemnation from the general public across the state who demanded immediate action against the 'erring and irresponsible' health workers.

Sources in the Malkangiri district administration said that the four nurses who were working on contractual basis had already been directed to go on a compulsory leave.

They have also been served show-cause notices. A special committee has been formed to investigate the matter and submit a report to the chief district medical officer (CDMO).

The government would initiate action after receiving the report from the CDMO.

“Performing dance numbers inside a highly sensitive area of a health facility that too by medical staff is certainly a highly indiscipline act. It also amounts to extreme medical negligence. The action would definitely be initiated on the basis of CDMO’s report," a senior health department official said.

