Active Covid-19 cases cross 3,000-mark after 67 days in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 08 2023, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 12:18 ist

India saw a single-day rise of 326 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases crossed the 3,000-mark after 67 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 5,30,775, while the active cases increased to 3,076, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The infection tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,88,693).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,54,842, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

