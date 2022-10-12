Active Covid-19 cases in India decline to 26,292

The death toll climbed to 5,28,835 with 13 fatalities which includes four deaths in Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 10:11 ist
A healthcare worker with swab samples collected from people for Covid-19 testing. Credit: PTI Photo

India logged 2,139 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,18,533, while the active cases dipped to 26,292, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,835 with 13 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read: Covid: Indian lab develops monoclonal antibody

A decline of 1,082 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

