Active Covid-19 cases in India down to 4.03 lakh, lowest in 138 days

The Covid-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days, comprising 4.18 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The total active cases were 4,02,529 on July 21.

Continuing with the trend of the last nine days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours.

"The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's Covid-19 active caseload which presently consists of just 4.18 per cent of the total cases," the ministry said.

While 36,011 people in India were found to be infected with Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours, 41,970 new recoveries were registered during the same period. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,441 in the total active cases.

New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 186. It is one of the lowest in the world, the ministry underlined.

The total Covid-19 recoveries have crossed 91 lakh (91,00,792).

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and nearing 87 lakh (86,97,544) as on date," the ministry said.

Of the new recovered cases,76.6 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,834 newly recovered cases. Kerala follows closely with 5,820 new recoveries. Delhi registered 4,916 new recoveries.

Of the new infections, 75.70 per cent are from 10 states and UTs, the ministry said.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,848. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,922 new cases. Delhi recorded 3,419 new cases.

A total of 482 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs account for 79.05 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 77 and 49 daily deaths, respectively.

The daily registered deaths per million population during the past week when compared globally demonstrate that India has one of the lowest at 3 deaths/million population.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll crossed to 1.40 lakh with 482 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.